Ljudmila Navalna je zgodaj zjutraj prispela v mrtvašnico s svojimi odvetniki, vendar so ji zavrnili vstop.

»Enega od odvetnikov so dobesedno izrinili ven,« je zapisala na omrežju X. »Na vprašanje, kje je Aleksejevo truplo, niso odgovorili.«

Alexey’s mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer