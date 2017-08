You can't escape your destiny. Swans are everywhere and a lot of Swan lakes are coming to @sng_ballet_ljubljana this season 🕊😎🕊😂#swansea #swanlake #swanlife #fun #summervibes #holidayseason #balerina #ballet #whiteballet

A post shared by Ana Klasnja (@anaklasnja) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT