People watch a mural signed by Partizan club fans, reads: "Turn on your brain, switch off Pink," referring to Pink TV's overwhelming pro-government propaganda and violent content on reality shows, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 12, 2023. A drawing demanding a ban on the Pink television in Serbia has appeared on the wall where mural of convicted war criminal, former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic was previously painted. Calls to ban Pink and another TV with similar content have grown since 17 died in two mass shootings last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Foto: AP)