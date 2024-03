Mohorič je padel v zadnjem delu preizkušnje, njegovo moštvo Bahrain-Victorious pa je na družbenem omrežju X sporočilo, da je moral zaradi odrgnin na šivanje v bolnišnico.

🇧🇪 #RVV#RVV24 🏥 Unfortunately, @matmohoric was involved in a crash and has been taken to hospital for stitches. @AndreaPasqualon was also caught in a crash and had to abandon the race @RondeVlaanderen 📸 @SprintCyclingpic.twitter.com/NLYSu0SHnO