Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. Israel and Hamas have been at war for 100 days. The war already is the longest and deadliest between Israel and the Palestinians since Israel's establishment in 1948, and the fighting shows no signs of ending. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File) (Foto: AP)