Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the new President of North Macedonia, center left and her predecessor Stevo Pendarovski, center right, shake hands in front of the President's coat of arms during the handover ceremony at the presidential palace in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Siljanovska Davkova was sworn as first female president in North Macedonia on Sunday after her triumph in a presidential runoff earlier this week over the leftist incumbent president. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) (Foto: AP)