Filipinski inštitut za vulkanologijo je opozoril na nevarnost cunamija. Na omrežju X so zapisali, da zaradi potresa pričakujejo valove, ki bodo za več kot en meter presegali normalne plime, in prebivalce priobalnih območij v dveh provincah pozvali k umiku v notranjost, poroča francoska tiskovna agencija AFP.
Potresi na Filipinih so reden pojav, saj se otočje nahaja na robu t. i. pacifiškega ognjenega obroča, kjer se stikajo velike tektonske plošče.
Na Filipinih živi skoraj 110 milijonov ljudi, od tega 27 milijonov na otoku Mindanao.
