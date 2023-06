The scene of a bus crash near Greta in the NSW Hunter Valley, Australia. Monday, June 12, 2023. As many as 10 people have been killed and at least 10 others have been injured in a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley, police say. Emergency services were called to the crash site about 11.30pm on Sunday after reports a coach had rolled. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING (Foto: AAPIMAGE)