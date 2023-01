20 January 2023, South Korea, Seoul: A firefighter takes off his helmet and glasses, on which ice has formed due to a cold wave, as he takes a break from putting out a fire at Guryong Village, the last remaining slum in southern Seoul. The fire is estimated to have destroyed around 60 makeshift homes and left 62 residents homeless. Photo: -/YNA/dpa (Foto: -/YNA/dpa)