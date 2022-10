Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, about 14 nautical miles (22 km) from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 10, 2012. The stern section of the stricken cargo ship is slipping off a New Zealand reef where it has been stuck for three months and is in danger of sinking, authorities said, complicating salvage efforts in one of the nation's worst environmental disasters. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand/Handout (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Foto: REUTERS)