Sožalja svojcem prihajajo iz vseh celin in njihovih političnih vrhov. Med prvimi so ga izrekli predsednik Kenije William Samoei Ruto, avstralski premier Anthony Albanese inpredsednica Indije Droupadi Murmu:

Sožalje je izrekel tudi vrh Nata:

Spominjajo se je tudi iz športnih krogov

Sožalje so izrazili tudi svetovno znana glasbena skupina Iron Maiden, ena najvplivnejših japonskih glasbenic Yoshiki, glasbenik Mick Jagger, raperka Nicki Minaj inmodna oblikovalka Stella McCartney:

Tudi od ene izmed najbolj znanih svetovnih znamk so na družbenih omrežjih objavila sočustvovanja s kraljevo družino:

smrt kraljice Elizabete II. Združeno Kraljestvo sožalja družbena omrežja