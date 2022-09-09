Sožalja svojcem prihajajo iz vseh celin in njihovih političnih vrhov. Med prvimi so ga izrekli predsednik Kenije William Samoei Ruto, avstralski premier Anthony Albanese inpredsednica Indije Droupadi Murmu:

I have received news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and I send condolences to the people of the United Kingdom. The queen’s leadership of the Commonwealth for the past seven decades is admirable. pic.twitter.com/PT3Fv6ws7u — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 8, 2022

Across Australia, monuments and buildings have been illuminated in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, reflecting the light she brought to so many. pic.twitter.com/yQXIWrBtxR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2022

Sožalje je izrekel tudi vrh Nata:

All flags at NATO Headquarters at half-mast after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/BtBzgdnqDb — NATO (@NATO) September 9, 2022

A rainbow over #NATO, as the flags of all 30 Allies are at half-mast in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a strong supporter of our transatlantic Alliance, our armed forces & our values. I will always remember her wisdom and her warmth. pic.twitter.com/N4POhE0NV9 — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 9, 2022

Spominjajo se je tudi iz športnih krogov:

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/2DwR3UWqSY — Formula 1 (@F1) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II was there when England lifted the World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wZbMmgZOZ2 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 9, 2022

UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures. — UEFA (@UEFA) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

Sožalje so izrazili tudi svetovno znana glasbena skupina Iron Maiden, ena najvplivnejših japonskih glasbenic Yoshiki, glasbenik Mick Jagger, raperka Nicki Minaj inmodna oblikovalka Stella McCartney:

Iron Maiden are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II - a British institution and global inspiration for more than 70 years. God Bless you Ma’am. pic.twitter.com/caC91hhUO6 — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) September 9, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella pic.twitter.com/rFSw0PYBNH — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Tudi od ene izmed najbolj znanih svetovnih znamk so na družbenih omrežjih objavila sočustvovanja s kraljevo družino:

The House is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an unwavering symbol of grace, dignity and dedication. All our thoughts are with the @RoyalFamily and our British friends. pic.twitter.com/nyfc5XQnm9 — Dior (@Dior) September 8, 2022