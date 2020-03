View this post on Instagram

_// This time last year! NOBLE MONTE CARLO!✨ Under the high patronage of princ Albert II. 🇲🇨 Sharing nothing but deep gratitude and respect for miss @deliagracenoble 🙏❤️.. who's thrust and her belief in my talent, convinced her for having me on this gorgeous event! To be able to perform in the same spot as once the legendary Maria Callas is something completely beyond. Hope to meet again.💔 @hoteldeparismc @noblemontecarlo2 #thegrandballofprinceandprincesses #monaco