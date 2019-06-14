Ljubitelji psov bodo očarani nad psičko Secret, ki je zvezdnica instagram profila my_aussie_gal, na katerem devetnajsletna Mary objavlja fotografije in videoposnetke svoje psičke. Izjemno nadarjena avstralska ovčarka tako med drugim izvaja jogo, igra na bobne, sesa stanovanje, pomaga graditi snežaka in preskakuje kolebnico.

Zadnji objavljeni video prikazuje Secret kako s svojo lastnico igra jengo – družabno igro, pri kateri je potrebno iz kompozicije lesenih gradnikov izvleči karseda veliko ploščic in ob tem paziti, da se stolp ne podre. Običajno se lesene ploščice nalaga na vrh stolpa, s čimer je ta čedalje manj stabilen, a različica, ki jo v tem primeru igra človeško-pasja naveza, je nekoliko prirejena. Secret lahko tako opazujemo, kako natančno in počasi izvleče lesene gradnike ter jih odlaga na mizo.

Videoposnetek je komentiralo nemalo navdušenih uporabnikov, ki se strinjajo, da je Secret izjemno bistra, nek komentator pa je pripomnil, da je »pametnejša od polovice Američanov«, kar je poželo precej virtualnega prikimavanja v obliki všečkov. Mnogi pametno psičko primerjajo s svojimi ljubljenčki, ob čemer se pridušajo, da bi slednji pri jengi podrli stolp, nato pa najverjetneje prežvečili lesene gradnike.

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone, these are the paintings I wanted to give to some Insta friends, Secret has been working on them for a quite a while😊 Today I'm actually going with my dad for about 5 hours to Vancouver to see @mirandasingsofficial , It will be the longest time I've ever been without Secret since we met, I'm going to feel so strange without her for that long! 😱 I'll try to find the time to send these out along with one other painting for another insta friend when I find time to get packaging and ask my parents to take me to the post office, it might be awhile as I have a lot on my plate right now, sorry!😅 I'll tag who we wanted these to go to in the picture, if you don't want it that's fine! I just wanted them to go to some of our favourite Insta buddies who I feel like I've been watching forever!😄 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @mksdoggyoverload @bluebearaussie

A post shared by Mary & Secret 💞 (@my_aussie_gal) on

Video dneva jenga pes živali instagram avstralski ovčar
POŠLJI KOMENTAR POŠLJI POPRAVEK