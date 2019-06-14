Ljubitelji psov bodo očarani nad psičko Secret, ki je zvezdnica instagram profila my_aussie_gal, na katerem devetnajsletna Mary objavlja fotografije in videoposnetke svoje psičke. Izjemno nadarjena avstralska ovčarka tako med drugim izvaja jogo, igra na bobne, sesa stanovanje, pomaga graditi snežaka in preskakuje kolebnico.
Zadnji objavljeni video prikazuje Secret kako s svojo lastnico igra jengo – družabno igro, pri kateri je potrebno iz kompozicije lesenih gradnikov izvleči karseda veliko ploščic in ob tem paziti, da se stolp ne podre. Običajno se lesene ploščice nalaga na vrh stolpa, s čimer je ta čedalje manj stabilen, a različica, ki jo v tem primeru igra človeško-pasja naveza, je nekoliko prirejena. Secret lahko tako opazujemo, kako natančno in počasi izvleče lesene gradnike ter jih odlaga na mizo.
Videoposnetek je komentiralo nemalo navdušenih uporabnikov, ki se strinjajo, da je Secret izjemno bistra, nek komentator pa je pripomnil, da je »pametnejša od polovice Američanov«, kar je poželo precej virtualnega prikimavanja v obliki všečkov. Mnogi pametno psičko primerjajo s svojimi ljubljenčki, ob čemer se pridušajo, da bi slednji pri jengi podrli stolp, nato pa najverjetneje prežvečili lesene gradnike.
Here's a clip of my little goofball learning to drum with me this afternoon!😊❤😂 As you can see behind us, our family just got a big electric drum set so hopefully we can work up to drumming on that! 😄 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie @lilly.the.aussie
"The joy of painting, by Dog Ross"😂 A mountain sunset on the water!😊💖 We've been working on targeted painting recently (teaching her to follow cues from me moving a target stick to create a specific picture), after being inspired by @omarvonmuller 's amazing dog Jumpy!😄💖 It's been a lot harder than I expected, but her accuracy has improved so much from when we started a couple weeks ago! Can't wait to attempt letters/words! #DogRoss #Thejoyofpainting ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @bluebearaussie @marvelous_marble_
Hey everyone, these are the paintings I wanted to give to some Insta friends, Secret has been working on them for a quite a while😊 Today I'm actually going with my dad for about 5 hours to Vancouver to see @mirandasingsofficial , It will be the longest time I've ever been without Secret since we met, I'm going to feel so strange without her for that long! 😱 I'll try to find the time to send these out along with one other painting for another insta friend when I find time to get packaging and ask my parents to take me to the post office, it might be awhile as I have a lot on my plate right now, sorry!😅 I'll tag who we wanted these to go to in the picture, if you don't want it that's fine! I just wanted them to go to some of our favourite Insta buddies who I feel like I've been watching forever!😄 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @mksdoggyoverload @bluebearaussie
Back paw cross paws😊❤ I get so crazy proud of Secret every time we work on this, it has easily taken the longest of any trick we have attempted so far for her to get the hang of, we have been working on it on and off for months now to get to this point😅😊💕 I really did not expect her to be able to do this when we first started trying, it is obviously a hard one for her to do physically, and she had to learn a lot of new balance. We're working on doing this with her front paws on my hands instead of the pole eventually😊💖 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie