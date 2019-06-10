Gre za zgradbo zavarovalnice AXA Equitable Center, v nesreči pa je po dosedanjih podatkih umrla ena oseba. Na vrhu stavbe se je vnel tudi požar, na kraju dogodka so reševalci, policisti in gasilci, ki skušajo situacijo nadzorovati.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH