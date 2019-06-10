Gre za zgradbo zavarovalnice AXA Equitable Center, v nesreči pa je po dosedanjih podatkih umrla ena oseba. Na vrhu stavbe se je vnel tudi požar, na kraju dogodka so reševalci, policisti in gasilci, ki skušajo situacijo nadzorovati.

New York Manhattan nesreča helikopter trčenje
