“I remember a woman who tried to throw her children out of the gas chamber, just as the door was closing. Weeping, she called out: at least let my precious children live!” From Berlin Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe! #jew #berlin #germany #memorialtothemurderedjewsofeurope #worldwar2

