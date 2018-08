»Svetovalec Bele hiše Don McGahn bo jeseni zapustil položaj,« je danes na twitterju zapisal Trump. »Dolgo sem delal z Donom in resnično cenim njegovo delo,« je dodal. Razlogov za odhod ni pojasnil.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!