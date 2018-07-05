Odvetnik Michael Avenatti, ki zastopa Stormy Daniels, je v sredo prek twitterja sporočil, da razmišlja o kandidaturi za predsednika ZDA leta 2020. Glasen kritik Donalda Trumpa pravi, da lahko trenutnega predsednika ZDA v kampanji premaga zgolj nekdo z mentaliteto uličnega pretepača.

»Če (in to velik) se bo potegoval za ponovno izvolitev, bom kandidiral, a le, če bom menil, da ni nobenega kandidata, ki bi ga zares lahko premagal. Ne moremo še enkrat doživeti leta 2016. Preveč ljubim to državo, naše vrednote in naše ljudi, da bi križem rok gledal kako jih uničuje,« je za dan neodvisnosti tvitnil odvetnik.

Da ni šlo zgolj za tvit, temveč stvar jemlje bolj resno, je Avenatti še isti dan potrdil v pogovoru za CNN. Prepričan je, da premore tri lastnosti, ki jih Trump nima: možgane, srce in pogum. Kritikom, ki odvetniku očitajo, da nima političnih izkušenj in da zaradi tega ne bi bil dorasel Trumpu, pa je povedal: »Tisti, ki menijo, da lahko Trumpa premaga zgolj 'izkušeni' politik, naj si ogledajo rezultate volitev iz leta 2016. Premagal je vseh 15 takšnih kandidatov (mnoge je zmlel). Ne bodite presenečeni nad izidom, če gremo še enkrat po isti poti.«

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Donald Trump ZDA
