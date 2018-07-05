Odvetnik Michael Avenatti, ki zastopa Stormy Daniels, je v sredo prek twitterja sporočil, da razmišlja o kandidaturi za predsednika ZDA leta 2020. Glasen kritik Donalda Trumpa pravi, da lahko trenutnega predsednika ZDA v kampanji premaga zgolj nekdo z mentaliteto uličnega pretepača.

I always liked the Daily News! Be clear - only a street fighter has a chance at displacing the “King.” Otherwise, this country and its principles will be in pieces and non-recognizable. #FightClub#Bastapic.twitter.com/X3sSR81daZ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

»Če (in to velik) se bo potegoval za ponovno izvolitev, bom kandidiral, a le, če bom menil, da ni nobenega kandidata, ki bi ga zares lahko premagal. Ne moremo še enkrat doživeti leta 2016. Preveč ljubim to državo, naše vrednote in naše ljudi, da bi križem rok gledal kako jih uničuje,« je za dan neodvisnosti tvitnil odvetnik.

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub#Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Da ni šlo zgolj za tvit, temveč stvar jemlje bolj resno, je Avenatti še isti dan potrdil v pogovoru za CNN. Prepričan je, da premore tri lastnosti, ki jih Trump nima: možgane, srce in pogum. Kritikom, ki odvetniku očitajo, da nima političnih izkušenj in da zaradi tega ne bi bil dorasel Trumpu, pa je povedal: »Tisti, ki menijo, da lahko Trumpa premaga zgolj 'izkušeni' politik, naj si ogledajo rezultate volitev iz leta 2016. Premagal je vseh 15 takšnih kandidatov (mnoge je zmlel). Ne bodite presenečeni nad izidom, če gremo še enkrat po isti poti.«