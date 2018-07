🇵🇹 📰 | Front page of Record:



The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, is a matter of hours [now]. Cr7 has decided to close his Real Madrid cycle.



🇪🇸 📰 | Front page of MARCA:



Cristiano Ronaldo believes that the €100m price that Real Madrid put on him last Jan, was an invitation to leave.



🇵🇹 📰 | A BOLA & Record:



"Ronaldo-Juve.

A deal worth €220m."

Those are the figures of an increasingly real transfer.

In Spain they say Real accepted Juve's offer.



"Cristiano deals with Juve."

