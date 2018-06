🎉😉 Happy Statehood Day, Slovenia 🇸🇮 Vesel dan državnosti! 😉👏 Slovenes celebrate Statehood Day. The Republic of Slovenia formally declared its independence on this day back in 1991. Culture has a special historical and social significance for Slovenia, as culture and language prevailed over time and strengthened this nation. Did you know Slovenia is the only EU country that has a national holiday dedicated to culture? Save the date: 8 February is the Slovenian Cultural day 👏 Today we celebrate Slovenia, side by side with the Slovenian people 🇸🇮 💪😉 Slovenia has been part of the EU family since May 2004 and together we will continue to build a strong and sustainable future by further developing values of peace, solidarity and the rule of law. . Celebrating with @EVROPSKA_KOMISIJA 🎉👏🇸🇮🇪🇺 #Slovenia #Slovenija #IfeelSlovenia #VisitSlovenia #EU #Europe #EuropeanCommission #EuropeanUnion #StrongerTogether

