Po navedbah televizije CBS, ki jo povzema francoska tiskovna agencija AFP, je ranjenih 22 ljudi. Štirje, med njimi 13-letni deček, so v kritičnem stanju.

Kot je še povedal tožilec Angelo Onofri, so na prizorišču našli več kosov orožja.

streljanje ZDA festival žrtve
