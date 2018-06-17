Po navedbah televizije CBS, ki jo povzema francoska tiskovna agencija AFP, je ranjenih 22 ljudi. Štirje, med njimi 13-letni deček, so v kritičnem stanju.

Kot je še povedal tožilec Angelo Onofri, so na prizorišču našli več kosov orožja.

At 2:45 am, gunfire from “multiple individuals” broke out, injuring 20 people who attended this arts event. A 13-year-old boy and three other people are in critical condition: https://t.co/FocWtwenoe@MomsDemand volunteers are safe, but shaken. Our hearts are with the victims. https://t.co/8AyEZGwi2A