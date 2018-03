Heading out to the last training camp before we leave for South Korea. I look back on this journey, the success, the obstacles, and the hard work. I can’t wait to show case my skills on the highest level of competition. Competing in the games was a far fetched dream I had as a child, who knew after amputation and a flip flop 😉 in sports I would end up here?

A post shared by Brenna Huckaby (@bren_hucks) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:18am PST