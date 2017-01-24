Najboljši film:
Najboljša glavna igralka:
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Meryl Streep (Slavno neslavna Florence)
Emma Stone (Dežela La La)
Najboljši glavni igralec:
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Greben rešenih)
Ryan Gosling (Dežela La La)
Viggo Mortensen (Kapitan fantastični)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Najboljša stranska igralka:
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lev)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Najboljši stranski igralec:
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Za vsako ceno)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lev)
Michael Shannon (Nočne ptice)
Najboljši tujejezični film:
Under sandet (Danska)
En man som heter Ove (Švedska)
Trgovski potnik (Iran)
Tanna (Avstralija)
Najboljši režiser:
Denisu Villeneuvu (Prihod)
Mel Gibson (Greben rešenih)
Damien Chazelle (Dežela La La)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)