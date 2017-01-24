Najboljši film:

Prihod

Fences

Greben rešenih

Lev

Moonlight

Za vsako ceno

Dežela La La

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Najboljša glavna igralka:

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Meryl Streep (Slavno neslavna Florence)

Emma Stone (Dežela La La)

Najboljši glavni igralec:

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Greben rešenih)

Ryan Gosling (Dežela La La)

Viggo Mortensen (Kapitan fantastični)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Najboljša stranska igralka:

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lev)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Najboljši stranski igralec:

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Za vsako ceno)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lev)

Michael Shannon (Nočne ptice)

Najboljši tujejezični film:

Under sandet (Danska)

En man som heter Ove (Švedska)

Trgovski potnik (Iran)

Tanna (Avstralija)

Najboljši režiser:

Denisu Villeneuvu (Prihod)

Mel Gibson (Greben rešenih)

Damien Chazelle (Dežela La La)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Film oskarji zlati globusi Jimmy Kimmel
POŠLJI KOMENTAR POŠLJI POPRAVEK